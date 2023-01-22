SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $79.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

