Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Target were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.64. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

