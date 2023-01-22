Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 19,283 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,283 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cummins were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $235.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.85.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

