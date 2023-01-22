Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 70,644 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,644 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,021,000 after buying an additional 1,367,800 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,089,000 after buying an additional 547,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,520,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,184,000 after buying an additional 93,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 17.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

