Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,910 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $40.26 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

