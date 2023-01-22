Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 8,506 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,538,000 after buying an additional 308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

MAA opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.