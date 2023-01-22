Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.89 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

