Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 11,134 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $122.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $121.72. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $154.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

