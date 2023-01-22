Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 43,738 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

