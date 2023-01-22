Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 827,971 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 827,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
