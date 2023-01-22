Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 827,971 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 827,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

