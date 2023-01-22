Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $572,490,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,737,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,989,000 after purchasing an additional 252,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

NYSE:FIS opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

