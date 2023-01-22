Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FOX were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FOX by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.