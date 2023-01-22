Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,513 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MetLife were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

