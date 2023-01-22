Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,596 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $214.91 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $228.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

