Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72,848 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3M were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 1.9 %

3M stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

