Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,501 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $435,911,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after buying an additional 379,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $193.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

