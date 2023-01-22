Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ALB opened at $248.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.00 and a 200 day moving average of $258.14. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.47.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

