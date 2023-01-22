Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

