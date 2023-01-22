Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.48 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,924 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $169.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $183.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.69 and its 200-day moving average is $159.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

