Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.91 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 35,782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% in the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,320 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.4% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7,945.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 68,969 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 128.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,216,595 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,570,000 after buying an additional 498,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,715. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.66.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

