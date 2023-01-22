Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.66 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,669 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NI. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

