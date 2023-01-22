Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $106.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.