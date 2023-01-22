Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,861 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,897,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,361,000 after purchasing an additional 429,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

