Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.96 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.04.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

