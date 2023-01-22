Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 32.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $113.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

