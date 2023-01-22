Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 149,968,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,679,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,702 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

