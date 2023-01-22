Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $72,222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,936,000 after buying an additional 1,112,410 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $53,478,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 797.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after buying an additional 797,766 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $75.82 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

