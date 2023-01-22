Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $9.52 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 827,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $66,723,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $40,883,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $37,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.