Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 30,828 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Incyte worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock worth $3,765,933 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.