Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 72,081 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 173.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

