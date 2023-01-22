Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ResMed were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $234.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $262.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. ResMed’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,105.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $2,008,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,882.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,105.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

