Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

