Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,127 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Nordson worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.80.

Nordson stock opened at $233.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.42 and its 200-day moving average is $227.93. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $247.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,783 shares of company stock worth $1,102,908. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

