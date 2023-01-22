Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,917 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameren were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 46.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

AEE stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

