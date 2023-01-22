Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,591 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after buying an additional 327,265 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

