Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,918 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,918 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $122.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

