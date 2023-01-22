Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,666 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Loews were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth $95,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 52.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 17.5% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Loews Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

