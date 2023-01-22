Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,977 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,977 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Masco worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 24.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 1,560.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Masco by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,177 shares of company stock worth $1,270,635. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 3.9 %

MAS stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

