Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 60,168 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,168 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $79.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

