Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,531 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,561.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,463.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,571.96.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

