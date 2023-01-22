Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,456 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS CBOE opened at $122.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets



Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

