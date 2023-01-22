TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,837 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.60% of TechTarget worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1,014.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of TTGT opened at $49.08 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

