Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 46.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,007 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $228,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 264,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,218 shares during the period. Finally, Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $42.26 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

