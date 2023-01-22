Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Boosted by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.3% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

