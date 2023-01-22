The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Allstate were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

ALL stock opened at $125.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.