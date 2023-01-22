The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,332 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Shares of BK opened at $49.24 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

