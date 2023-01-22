The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Stake Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGT opened at $5.63 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

