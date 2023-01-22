The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after buying an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

