The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $41,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $75.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

