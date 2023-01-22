The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 4.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $374.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.32.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

